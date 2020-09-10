George C. Hughes, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. George C. Hughes will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Hughes departed this life Saturday, September 5, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

George was born April 29, 1953 in Marion, Alabama a son of and Lee Marvin and Mary Ann Stanley Hughes.

He proudly served in the US Army and was formerly employed with Youngstown Steel.

He took pride in serving others by cutting grass, handyman work, or simply picking up trash. He cherished his time with his nieces and nephews and will be forever remembered by his family and friends.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, George Miles, George Kevin (Nikkia) Hughes, Sounja Hughes, Terrie (Kitwanna) Bailey; his loving girlfriend and care giver, Sandra Haskins; his siblings Jimmy Frank (Juanita) Hughes, his twin brother, Floyd Hughes, David Hughes, Min. Annie Lois Hines, Patricia Jackson, Shirley(Douglas) Kimbrough.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his eldest brother Lee Marvin Hughes Jr.

The family will receive friends Saturday, Semptember 12, 2020 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the church.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E Washington Funeral Services.

Interment will be at a later date in the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio.

