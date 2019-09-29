George Brecht, Greenville, PA – Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – George Brecht, 80, of 339 East Jamestown Road, Greenville, formerly of Clinton Street, Greenville, passed away following a two-year illness in the early morning of Sunday, September 29, 2019 at The Villas of St. Paul’s Senior Living Community in Greenville.

George was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on March 27, 1939 to the late George Charles and Elizabeth B. Kirschman Brecht.

He was raised in the Jamestown area and following high school attended the former Staunton Military Academy in Virginia where he earned an associate degree.

He worked in quality control for the former Greenville Steel Car and Trinity Industries.

George was a member of the Jamestown Presbyterian Church.

George’s passion was working on cars; he loved living near Pymatuning Lake and he adored animals, especially his cat, Max. Wherever George was, there was a good time to be had!

Surviving are his spouse, the former Donna R. Rowland, whom he married on September 5, 1987 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Also surviving are three daughters, Shelly Henry and her husband, Brad, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, Daynia Keel of Texas and Vivian Dowell and her husband, Roger, of Little Elm, Texas; two stepdaughters, Sharon Dunlap and her husband, Richard, and Karen Fry, all of Greenville, Pennsylvania; a sister, Susan Surano and her husband, Frank, of Monroeville, Pennsylvania; a sister-in-law, Doris Marso and her husband, Joe, of Greenville, Pennsylvania; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be no funeral services.

Urn burial will take place at a later date in Park Lawn Cemetery, Jamestown.

Memorial contributions can be made to Strayhaven Animal Shelter, 94 Donation Road, Greenville, PA, 16125 or online at www.strayhavenanimalshelter.com.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, PA 16125