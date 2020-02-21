George A. Wrataric, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George A. Wrataric 83, died at 12:05 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Hospice House in Poland.



He was born in Niles on August 24, 1936 the son of George and Emiley (McElhaney) Wrataric.

He worked in the melt shop at Copperweld Steel for 44 years and retired in August of 1999.

George and his wife enjoyed traveling and spending the winters in Florida. Most of all he cherished the time spent at the grandchildren’s sporting games.



George is survived by two sons, George (Trish) Wrataric of Hubbard and Jeff (Diana) Wrataric of Poland; six grandchildren, Bryce, Zach, Madison, Jake, Luke and Allison and two brothers, Randy Wrataric of Niles and Gary Wrataric of Niles.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith A. “Judy” Killin Wrataric, whom he married on June 16, 1956 and who died on July 30, 2013.



There are no calling hours or funeral service. Inurnment will be in Niles City Cemetery.



