Genevieve M. (Tondi) Hawkins Obituary

Hubbard, Ohio - December 15, 2018

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 18, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home, with Pastor Derek Boivin, officiating, for Genevieve M. Hawkins, 87, whom died Saturday morning, December 15, 2018, at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House in Poland. 

She was born January 24, 1931, in Youngstown, a daughter of Dominic and Jennie Mashiska Tondi and was a lifelong area resident.

Mrs. Hawkins, a graduate of East High School was a homemaker and of the Christian faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Mike Zockle; her second husband, Bruce H. Hawkins, whom she married October 23, 1983 and died September 23, 2017 and her brother, Dominic Tondi.

Genevieve leaves a stepdaughter, Mary Jo Hennessey and her husband, Frank of Tampa, Florida; a brother, Jack Gluhak and his wife, Natalie of Phoenix, Arizona; a sister-in-law, Barbara Tondi of Rockville, Maryland and a grandson, Joseph Hawkins and his wife, Brynn of Wesley Chapel, Florida. She also leaves two nephews, Robert Tondi and his wife, Suzanne of Milton, Delaware and David Tondi and his wife, Brenda of Sterling, Virginia and a niece, Susan Mischler and her husband, Joe of North Potomac, Maryland.

There are no calling hours.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Please visit www.krcummins.com to send condolences to the family.

