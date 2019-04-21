Genevieve "Gigi" M. Wiesen Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HERMITAGE, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Genevieve “Gigi” M. Wiesen, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away under hospice care at 8:03 a.m. on Friday, April 19, 2019, in her home, following a long courageous battle with ALS. She was 75.

Mrs. Wiesen was born December 8, 1943, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Joseph and Ann Marie (Necaster) Mastrian.

She was a 1962 alumna of Sharon High School and earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education in 1966 from Mercyhurst College, Erie, Pennsylvania.

She married her husband, Eugene P. Wiesen, on October 15, 1966, in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell.

Gigi retired in 2001 from Weathersfield Local Schools in Mineral Ridge, Ohio, where she was a First and Fourth Grade teacher for 25 years. She was an extremely well regarded teacher and was a recipient of the WFMJ-TV 21 Class Act Teaching Award.

Gigi and her family resided in Mineral Ridge for more than 35 years, during which time she was an active member of St. Mary’s Church, where she served as a Religious Education teacher and as a church secretary before her teaching career.

For the past 18 years, she and her husband enjoyed going to Florida during the winter months and were active members of St. John XXIII Church in Ft. Myers.

Gigi enjoyed sewing and made hundreds of baptismal bibs for newborns at the church. Her thoughtfulness and caring ways were evident in all she did for others. She also enjoyed her book club, her quilting group and participating in a bocce league in Florida. Gigi and Gene moved back to the Shenango Valley in 2004 and are members of the Church of Notre Dame in Hermitage.

Besides her husband of 52 years, she is survived by two daughters, Christine Walsh and her husband, Joseph, of Hermitage and Linda Trocano and her husband, Steve, of Smyrna, Georgia; four grandchildren, Maureen and Jonathan Walsh and Annalise and Sam Trocano and a sister, Joanne Giardina and her husband, Raymond, of Hermitage. “Grammie” will be remembered as a devoted mother and grandmother who absolutely adored her family.

Memorial contributions may be directed to ALS Association, West Pennsylvania Chapter, 416 Lincoln Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15209.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23 in the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, April 24 in the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage, with the Very Rev. Richard J. Allen, E.V., pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be held at St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.