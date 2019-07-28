Genevieve (Bower) Coleman, Columbiana, Ohio – Obituary

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Genevieve Coleman, age 85, of Columbiana, died on Saturday, July 28, 2019, at the Hospice House, Poland.

She was born on July 15, 1934, in New Waterford, a daughter of the late Jesse Floyd and Alta Heck Bower.

Genevieve was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Columbiana and had worked as a secretary for Hospice of the Valley for ten years.

Her husband, Floyd D. Coleman, whom she married on June 21, 1952, preceded her in death on November 8, 2008.

She is survived by two daughters, Karen Nalipa of Poland and Connie Engberg of Woodhaven, Michigan; a son, Kevin Coleman of Masury, Ohio; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Genevieve was preceded in death by a daughter, Kim Costlow; granddaughter, Justina Coleman; two sister, Janet Weigle and Eileen Patton and by a brother, Roger Bower.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be at the Columbiana Cemetery.

Donations may be made to the Hospice House of Poland, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.