My Valley Tributes

Gene Franklin Wilson Obituary

Champion Township, Ohio - December 12, 2018

By:

Posted: Dec 14, 2018 03:03 PM EST

CHAMPION TWP., Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Gene F. Wilson, 87 of Champion Township, departed this life Wednesday afternoon, December 12, 2018, at his home.

He was born January 21, 1931, in Fowler, the son of the late Earl J. and Elza Trumbull Wilson.

Gene was a graduate of Fowler High School.

He then served in the United States Army 3rd Infantry Division as a staff sergeant during the Korean War, receiving three campaign Bronze Service Stars, the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart, for wounds received in Korea in November 1952.

Gene worked at VanHuffel Sheet and Tube for 36 years, retiring in 1985.

Gene was fondly known as "the Groundskeeper" for the excellent job he did mowing lawns. He was admired for keeping his automobiles in pristine condition.

He was a longtime member of the Cortland United Methodist Church and a lifetime member of the Johnston Bailey Barto VFW Post 7614.

His wife of 16 years, Elsie M. Harper Luzier Wilson, whom he married July 22, 1970, preceded him in death October 9, 1986. One brother, Harry Wilson; two sisters, Mini Almburg, Mary Alyce Hannawalt and his stepson, J. Edward Luzier, also have preceded in death.

He is survived by one brother, Carl Wilson of Cortland; stepdaughters, Helen Luzier (Earl "Buzz") Hedrick of Riverton, West Virginia, Paula Luzier Jones of Warren, Ginger Gordon of Excelsior, Minnesota and Robin Gordon of Dublin, California; one stepson, Tom (Carol) Luzier of Warren; a granddaughter, Amber Luzier of Newton Falls, as well as, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gene will be deeply missed by his companion of over 30 years, Carol J. Collier Gordon of Champion Township.

The memorial gathering and service will be held on Gene’s birthday, Monday, January 21, 2019, at Champion Christian Church with Pastor Ken Hopkins, Jr., officiating.

Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery in Bazetta Township.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel in Cortland.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512 or to the Cortland United Methodist Church, 155 North High Street, Cortland, OH 44410.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.shaferwinanschapel.com.

To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of Gene Wilson, please visit their Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 17 at the following approximate times:
6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers to the family

H. Gilson Blair logo Need help with estate planning and probate? Click here

MyValleyTributes

  • Louise E. Jones Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Louise E. Jones Obituary

    New Middletown, Ohio - December 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Francis
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Francis "Bud" Bernard Gregory, Jr. Obituary

    Girard, Ohio - December 13, 2018

    Read More »
  • Marjorie Jane McCullough Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Marjorie Jane McCullough Obituary

    Greenville, Pennsylvania - December 13, 2018

    Read More »
  • John W. Hunter, Jr. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    John W. Hunter, Jr. Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - December 9, 2018

    Read More »
  • Jamel Lamont Brown Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Jamel Lamont Brown Obituary

    Hermitage, Pennsylvania - December 8, 2018

    Read More »
  • William H. Rodgers Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    William H. Rodgers Obituary

    Jamestown, Pennsylvania - December 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Larry P. Williams, Sr. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Larry P. Williams, Sr. Obituary

    Sharon, Pennsylvania - December 6, 2018

    Read More »
  • James A. Douglas Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    James A. Douglas Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - December 2, 2018

    Read More »
  • Vera Eileen Hall Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Vera Eileen Hall Obituary

    Greenville, Pennsylvania - December 13, 2018

    Read More »
  • Elizabeth Householder Bodensky Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Elizabeth Householder Bodensky Obituary

    Zelienople, Pennsylvania - December 13, 2018

    Read More »
  • Gene Franklin Wilson Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Gene Franklin Wilson Obituary

    Champion Township, Ohio - December 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Matthew Detelich Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Matthew Detelich Obituary

    Hempfield Township, Pennsylvania - December 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Louis C. Reda Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Louis C. Reda Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - December 14, 2018

    Read More »
  • Paul E. Mrofchak Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Paul E. Mrofchak Obituary

    Girard, Ohio - December 11, 2018

    Read More »
  • Jean L. Pitts Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Jean L. Pitts Obituary

    Canfield, Ohio - December 13, 2018

    Read More »
  • Gino Berarducci Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Gino Berarducci Obituary

    McDonald, Ohio - December 13, 2018

    Read More »
  • Reverend Milford Meador Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Reverend Milford Meador Obituary

    Southington, Ohio - December 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Winifred Bushling-Hill Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Winifred Bushling-Hill Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - December 12, 2018

    Read More »

Trending Stories

Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers

H. Gilson Blair logo Estate planning and probate help