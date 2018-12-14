Gene Franklin Wilson Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHAMPION TWP., Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Gene F. Wilson, 87 of Champion Township, departed this life Wednesday afternoon, December 12, 2018, at his home.

He was born January 21, 1931, in Fowler, the son of the late Earl J. and Elza Trumbull Wilson.

Gene was a graduate of Fowler High School.

He then served in the United States Army 3rd Infantry Division as a staff sergeant during the Korean War, receiving three campaign Bronze Service Stars, the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart, for wounds received in Korea in November 1952.

Gene worked at VanHuffel Sheet and Tube for 36 years, retiring in 1985.

Gene was fondly known as "the Groundskeeper" for the excellent job he did mowing lawns. He was admired for keeping his automobiles in pristine condition.

He was a longtime member of the Cortland United Methodist Church and a lifetime member of the Johnston Bailey Barto VFW Post 7614.

His wife of 16 years, Elsie M. Harper Luzier Wilson, whom he married July 22, 1970, preceded him in death October 9, 1986. One brother, Harry Wilson; two sisters, Mini Almburg, Mary Alyce Hannawalt and his stepson, J. Edward Luzier, also have preceded in death.

He is survived by one brother, Carl Wilson of Cortland; stepdaughters, Helen Luzier (Earl "Buzz") Hedrick of Riverton, West Virginia, Paula Luzier Jones of Warren, Ginger Gordon of Excelsior, Minnesota and Robin Gordon of Dublin, California; one stepson, Tom (Carol) Luzier of Warren; a granddaughter, Amber Luzier of Newton Falls, as well as, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gene will be deeply missed by his companion of over 30 years, Carol J. Collier Gordon of Champion Township.

The memorial gathering and service will be held on Gene’s birthday, Monday, January 21, 2019, at Champion Christian Church with Pastor Ken Hopkins, Jr., officiating.

Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery in Bazetta Township.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel in Cortland.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512 or to the Cortland United Methodist Church, 155 North High Street, Cortland, OH 44410.

