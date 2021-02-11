Gene “Coach” Cheredar, West Farmington, Ohio

WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gene “Coach” Cheredar, 80, of West Farmington, passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at 8:41 a.m. at University Hospitals of Cleveland after suffering a massive stroke at home.

Gene was born on Saturday, September 21, 1940 in Warren the son of the late Jack and MaryAnn Yovich Cheredar and was lifelong area resident.

A 1958 graduate of Champion High School, Gene retired from WCI Steel with 40 years of service in skilled trades as a millwright and finishing as a mechanical expeditor.

Gene loved coaching softball and started coaching in the 70s. He was instrumental in bringing access to traveling ball locally by co-founding the Trumbull County Blue Angels. That team went on to place 9th in national tournaments. Gene coached summer softball for many years then processed to high school sports. He had the honor of coaching at Niles, Mathews, Mineral Ridge, Windham and Champion school districts. Highlights of his career included winning the 1984 state championship at Champion and being inducted to the Ohio High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2003.

Gene was a member of the Vienna AMVETS #290 and the Niles VFW 2074.

He enjoyed coaching, playing golf, deer hunting and loved being with his granddaughters.

Gene is survived by his wife of 58 years, the former Russella Ann “Russ” Carr, whom he married on May 25, 1962; a son, Douglas (Brenda) Cheredar of California; a daughter, Kimberly (wife, Michelle Schuller) Cheredar of Braceville and by two granddaughters, who were the apple of his eye, Kennedy and Bailey.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

A Private Burial has taken place on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. in Champion Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Gene’s name to the Champion Township Fire Department, 139 Champion Avenue W, Warren, OH 44483.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 12 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. and 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:17 a.m. and 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 5:21 p.m. and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.