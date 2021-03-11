Zora A. Beadnell, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Zora A. Beadnell, 88 of Sebring passed away at her home on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

She was born in Chester, West Virginia on September 7, 1932 the daughter of the late Everett and Margie (Balch) Dennis.

Besides spending time with her family and friends she was a member of the SANDIHI Club in Alliance.



Survivors include her children; Kenneth Beadnell, Timothy Beadnell, James Beadnell, John Beadnell and a daughter Billie (Don) Sox. She is also survived by four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and her sisters Sue Henthorn and Della Cornell.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Wade Beadnell and a sister Mary Schladen.



Per her request cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Sebring Chapel. (330) 938-2526.

