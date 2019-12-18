William R. Grammer, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Rainier Grammer, 92, of Alliance, Ohio, passed away in Aultman/Alliance Community Care Center on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.

William was born June 20, 1927, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of the late William Blanchard Grammer and Thalia Rainier (Grammer) Bingham.



He married Allice (Leimbach) Grammer, on August 22, 1951, who preceded him in death in 2006.

He is survived by two children, William P. (Debbie) Grammer and Cathryn (George) (Grammer) Margolin. He was also blessed with three grandchildren, William (Meagan), Benjamin and Jennifer Grammer.

He was preceded in death by his two sisters, Constance Snider and Thalia Roebuck and his parents.



Mr. Grammer owned and enjoyed working on a Dairy Farm for 46 years. A graduate of Ohio University, he was a member of the Theta Chi fraternity and the Masonic Temple. He had previously been in the Army as a Sergeant. He was a member of Middle Sandy Presbyterian Church.



A graveside service will take place on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Hartzell Cemetery with Pastor Marc Shefelton officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements are by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, Ohio, (330) 938-2526.

