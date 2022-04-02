SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William E. Myers, 70, of Sebring, passed away on April 1, 2022.

He was born in Alliance on January 7, 1952 the son of the late William and Dorothy (Lazear) Myers.

Bill enjoyed watching his favorite programs, especially scary movies and sports. He enjoyed spending time outdoors going hunting and fishing. However, he had the most fun spending time doing things with his family and friends.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Donna (Amelung) Myers; his two sons, Dwayne (Shellimar) Amelung and William V. (Rachel) Myers. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Britney Fish, Amanda Ring, Carlie Myers, William Myers, Haley Amelung, Dwayne Amelung and Kierra Amelung; four great grandchildren, Macie Houser, Dillan Kemp, Cynthia Kemp and Elliott Kemp and two siblings Gary Myers and Kathy Myers.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald Myers and Chuck Myers and a sister Dianna Wagner.



Per his request cremation will take place with no ceremonies being held.

Memorial contributions can me made to the family to help with expenses.

Friends and family may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements were entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, (330) 938-2526.

