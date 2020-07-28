William John Anderson, Beloit, Ohio

BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” John Anderson, 79, of Beloit passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Aultman Hospital.

Bill was born on March 7, 1941 in West Virginia to Boyd and Twyla (Ankrom) Anderson.

He worked at GM Lordstown for 42 years and was a member of the Sebring Masonic Lodge 626, Tadmor Shrine Club and the American Legion.

Bill enjoyed doing auto body work, gardening and spending time with family.

Bill is survived by his children, Matthew (Debra) Anderson of Sebring, Mark (Ella) Anderson of Beloit and Cheryl Anderson of Blythewood, South Carolina; grandchildren, Candice, Brian, Shawnna, Ariel, Tyler, Kelsey, Jaelin, Kaley, Andy and Ian and great-grandchildren, Landyn, Sophia, Grayson, Charlotte and Cameron. Bill is also survived by sisters, Sarah Jane Beecham and Sherrie Spagnolo and brother, Lloyd Anderson.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Lee Anderson, Francis Anderson, Mark Anderson, Boyd Leslie, Freda Showalter and Mary Anderson.

A private family service will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 with Pastor Mike Kimball officiating.

Internment will be at Grandview Cemetery in Sebring.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, 330-938-2526. You may sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of William John Anderson, please visit our floral store.

More stories from WKBN.com: