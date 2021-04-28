William J. Meier, Sr., Beloit, Ohio

BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William J. Meier, Sr., 90, of Beloit passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at his home.

William was born on August 17, 1930 in Salem, Ohio to the late William and Alda (Leigh) Meier.

William was a former dairy farmer and he drove cement truck for over 40 years retiring from R.W. Sidley in 2000. For many years William spent his vacation at the Canfield Fair directing traffic at Gate 11.

In William’s spare time he enjoyed tinkering in his garage and being outdoors.

William is survived by his wife, Betty L. (Berger) Meier, whom he married on October 13, 1951; children, William J. (JoAnne) Meier, Jr. of Beloit, Ohio, Charles L. (Margaret) Meier of Canfield, Ohio, Pennie L. (David) Kolinski of Hilliard, Ohio and Dawn Marie (Ryan) Wells of Byron Center, Michigan; grandchildren, Angela (Brad) Martin, Matthew (Amanda) Meier, Samantha (Donny) White, Jarek Kolinski and Olivia Wells and four great-grandchildren. William is also survived by a sister, Shirley Rank of Deltona, Florida; sister-in-law, Ila Meier of Salem and Margaret Meier of Cleveland.

William was preceded in death by his brothers, Jack, Donald and Robert and a sister, Mary Louise Clay.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home with Pastor Alan Khaler officiating.

Friends and family may call on Friday, April 30, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

You may sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of William J Meier, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 29 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.