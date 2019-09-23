William H. Thomas, Middletown, Ohio – Obituary

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William H. Thomas, of Fruitland Park, Florida passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 at his summer home at Lakeside Campground surrounded by his family.

William was born on July 22, 1940 to the late John H. and Ann (Bush) Thomas in Middletown, Ohio.

William worked as a supervisor at Timkin.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret (Jialanella) Thomas; one son and four daughters.

William was preceded in death by his son, Charles P. Thomas, on September 20, 2017.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, 330-938-2526.