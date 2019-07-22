William Frank Grubbs, Salem, Ohio – Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Grubbs of Salem passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born in Canton, Ohio on December 27, 1943 the son of the late Frank and Evelyn (Bryan) Grubbs.

Bill was a U.S. Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam Era.

For over 40 years, he and his wife Lynn have been coordinators for Shaklee Nutrition, he previously served as a chaplain in the Word of Life Prison Ministries program in several upstate New York prisons.

Bill attended Westville Community Bible Church and in his free time enjoyed fishing and attending his grandchildrens’ activities.



He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Lynnette (Phillips) Grubbs, whom he married on August 24, 1963; four children, Billy Grubbs of Kensington, Ohio, Mary (Tim) Oris of Durham, North Carolina, Michael (Kristie) Grubbs of Rootstown, Ohio and Jonathan (Noelle) Grubbs of Westfield, Wisconsin and nine grandchildren, Jacob, Madison, Dylan, Kayla, Kaden, Chad, T.J. Abigail and Frankie. He is also survived by three siblings, Bryan Grubbs, Sandy Russell and Debby Elton.

He was preceded in death by his parents.



A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor John Tucker officiating.

A time of visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Friends and family may sign the guest register and send condolences online at www.grfuneralhome.com.

