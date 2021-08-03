William A. Horning, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William A. Horning, 76, of Sebring passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021 at Aultman Hospital.

William was born on February 5, 1945 in Salem, Ohio to the late Harold and Eileen (Davis) Horning.

William was a proud United States Air Force Veteran.

He was a member of the Sebring Fire Department serving the community from 1979 to 1992 and retired from MPI Labels where he worked from 1998 to 2010.

William was a diehard Cleveland Indians fan and loved his dog Shilo. William was a Catholic in faith and a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Sebring.



William is survived by his son Shawn Horning; grandchildren Casey (Jamie) Kegelmyer and Daniel Mabry and two great grandsons Jace and Cainan.

Besides his parents William was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Horning who passed away May 17, 2015 and a sister Barbara Ann Horning.



A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St Ann Catholic Church, 323 S. 15th St. Sebring, Ohio 44672 with Rev. Haladej officiating.

Friends and family will be received from 9:45 – 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Highland Memorial Park, Beloit, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made in William’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105.

