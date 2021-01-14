Wilbur J. Hughes, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wilbur J. Hughes, 85 of Sebring, passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Wilbur was born on June 7, 1935 the son of the late Harold and Minnie Belle (Waugaman) Hughes.

He was a graduate of Sebring McKinley High School.

Wilbur was the owner/operator of Hughes Auto and worked as a bus driver for Sebring Local Schools for 30 years.

He enjoyed playing golf and growing hot peppers; always getting people and friends to try one.

Wilbur was also an associate member of the Sebring American Legion as well as the former Sebring VFW.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Evelyn Gayle (Stoffer) Hughes whom he married on June 20, 1956; a son, Scott (Sue) Hughes of Beloit; seven grandchildren, Andrea, hilary, Travis, Megan, Carrie, Erika and Robin, as well as seven great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by four sisters and three brothers.

Per his request private services will be held.

Friends and family may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Sebring Chapel (330) 938-2526.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Wilbur Jay Hughes, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 15 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.