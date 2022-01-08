SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wilbert “Wilbur” “Willie” Schehl, 91, of Louisville, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, January 6, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Willie was born on May 30, 1930, in Alliance, Ohio.

He worked at Minute Park in Alliance, Ohio, as a manager and then worked as a custodian at Alliance City Schools for over 30 years.

Wilbert and Wanda raised five sons in Sebring, Ohio. Six years after their youngest biological son left the family home, Wilbert and Wanda began fostering children, opening their home to more than 20 children. They eventually adopted five of their foster children and raised them to adulthood. Wilbert loved his family and cherished the time he spent with them especially with his grandchildren. When he was not busy tending to his family, Wilbert enjoyed collecting Model Cars and Toy Cars.

Wilbert is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Wanda (Freed); son, Ray of Louisville, Ohio; son, Lorin (Tammy) of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania; son, Brian (Zoi) of Athens, Greece; son, Kevin (Victoria) of Evans, Georgia; son, Darren (Sally) of Columbus, Ohio; daughters, Rosalie and Susan of Louisville, Ohio; daughter Donna (Brent) of Veedersburg, Indiana; son Chuck (Kerri) of Manhatten, Kansas; daughter, Tiffany (Joshua); his 17 grandchildren, Eleanor, Blythe, Madeline, Micah, Quinn, Neva, Elliott, Henry, Samuel, Jerimiah, Kora, Matthew, Mitchell, Jocelynn, Zachary, Joshua, Jersie and one great-grandson, Everett.

Wilbert was a man of faith and for many years he listened to the Bible on a daily basis. Wilbert and Wanda attended Pine Lake Christian Church in Sebring, later joining the Beacon of Hope Church after moving to Louisville.

On most fair-weather days you could find Wilbert outside, working in the yard or tinkering on a project to keep himself busy. He was an unassuming, down-to-earth man with a gentle gift of gab (“and so on”), always willing to lend a hand to friends and neighbors. May he rest in peace.

A funeral service celebrating Wilbert’s life will take place on Friday, January 14, 2022, at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home at 6:00 p.m.

Friends and family will be received three hours prior to the service from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m., at the funeral home.

Interment will take place at Highland Memorial Park, Beloit, Ohio.

