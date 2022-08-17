SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wayne St. Peter, 42, of Sebring and formerly of North Carolina. Wayne was a beloved Son, Dad and Brother; he was called to his eternal resting place on August 14, 2022.

He was born in Hanover, New Hampshire on August 2, 1980, the son of Cheryl St. Peter.

Wayne worked as a Fire Fighter in North Carolina and Volunteer Fire Fighter after moving to Ohio.

He was an avid drag racer, enjoyed spending time with his friends but especially his family. People will remember him for being the life of the party always making them laugh and have a good time.

He is survived by his mother Cheryl Oreshack; step-father Joseph Oreshack; brother Joseph St. Peter, brother Mitchell St. Peter, spouse Andie Ludwig, and daughter Brianna St. Peter.



A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 5:00 PM at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring. A time of visitation will be held the hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Wayne's service will also be live streamed via the funeral home website under his tribute link.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 18 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.