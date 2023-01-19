SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Ruth (Mather) Boyle, 91, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Crandall Medical Center in Sebring.

She was born on June 6, 1931 in Alliance, Ohio, the daughter of the late Raymond and Elsie (Phillips) Mather.

Virginia was a 1948 graduate of Goshen High School.

She worked as a bookkeeper at the Damascus Livestock Auction.

She enjoyed completing jigsaw puzzles, quilting, as well as other types of sewing and being in the outdoors, however, her most important pastime was spending time with her family.



Virginia is survived by her children, Brenda Boyle, Jackie Owen, Jim (Joanne) Boyle, Doug (Jill) Boyle, Kathy (Jeff) Zimmerman, Todd (Mindy) Boyle, Denise Boyle and Mike (Yvonne) Boyle. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Merle JR Boyle, whom she married on August 6, 1949 and passed on April 30, 2010 and a brother, Charles Lee Mather.



A private funeral service will take place at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home with Pastor Dan Hepner officiating.

Burial will take place at Damascus Cemetery.

Friends and family may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com.

