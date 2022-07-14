SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Morrow, 99 of Sebring, passed away peacefully in her home at Copeland Oaks, Monday, July 11, 2022.

She was born on June 19, 1923 in Alliance, Ohio.

Virginia was a very active person throughout her life. She loved to tell her story about how she was proud to be and enjoyed telling stories of being a “Rosie the Riveter” during WWII. “Ginny” served on the County Election Board for many years as well as a cab driver.

She was an avid bowler and enjoyed painting in her spare time, however she loved to travel with her late husband, Charles.



Survivors include her three sons, Fred (Bonnie) Millard, Carl (Marie) Millard and Tommy (Rhonda) Millard. She is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Morrow; a son, Ronald Millard and her daughter, Penny Frame.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring, Ohio. A time of visitation will be held the hour prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Entombment will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit, Ohio.

