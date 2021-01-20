Virginia M. Bandy, Beloit, Ohio

BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia M. Bandy, 95, who was born and raised and lived on Rt. 62 in Beloit, passed away on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Alliance Community Care Center.

Virginia “Ginny” was born on May 25, 1925 to the late Clifford and Emma Israel on the Israeldale Farm, just across the road from her own home of 72 years.

After graduating in 1942 from Beloit High School, she worked as a bank stenographer at City Savings Bank in Alliance until she married Eldon Leon Bandy on October 16, 1946 and started to raise a family.

Virginia loved to travel and saw attractions in 48 of the 50 states, including the World’s Fairs in New York City (’64), Montreal (’67), San Antonio (’68), as well as many Western State Rodeos.

Vriginia will be remembered for her competivtive play in baseball and croquet. Always with a grin, she was willing to drive your ball into the bushes! Virginia and Eldon loved dancing together at Lake Placentia and she was an 80-year member of the Mile Branch Grange.

She believed in love, faith, family and truth, striving to live a life of being respectful and caring to all, especially in the way she cared for her daughter in her home for 35 years. She enjoyed keeping her home well maintained, with plantings of flowers and trees and mowing her lawn.

Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Eldon on February 18, 1984; a daughter, Kay; daughter-in-law, Linda Bandy; brothers, Lewis Israel, Clyde Israel and Delmar Israel and a sister, Mary Fryfogle.

She is survived by her sister, Doris Mercer; sons, Ken Bandy and Ron (Linda) Bandy; four grandchildren, Brad Bandy, Laura Bandy Bench, Mark and Matt Bandy and eight great-grandchildren.

Due the current pandemic a private family service will be held.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to Mile Branch Grange, 495 Knox School Road, Alliance, Ohio 44601.

Happy memories of Virginia’s life and private prayers are welcome.

