Virginia Ellen (Winters) Gaines, North Benton, Ohio

NORTH BENTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Ellen (Winters) Gaines of North Benton, Ohio, 85, beloved, mother, sister, wife, grandmother and a great-grandmother was called to her eternal home on Saturday, May 29, 2021.

She was born on July 29, 1935 in Lisbon, Ohio the daughter of Valas and Marvilla (Morton) Winters.

She is survived by her children, Loujean (Jeff) Pusateri of North Benton, Russell (Natalie) Gaines of North Benton and Greg (Cindy) Gaines of North Benton; brothers, Valas Winters of Alliance, Eugene Winters of Beloit and Gail Winters of Canton; her eight grandchildren, Bobby (Tammy), Nettie (George), Angel (Shawn), Lukas, Jaclyn, Joshua (Lauren), Joel and Josiah and her eight great-grandchildren, Annabelle, Randi, Josie, Jack, Evie, Grant, Noelle and Toby.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, L. Russell Gaines; two sisters, June Lacher and Jane Miller and an infant baby.

Virginia worked at Royal China in Sebring, Ohio and then worked for over 30 plus years at the University of Mount Union until 2014. While working at the University of Mount Union she enjoyed attending their football games and enjoyed the company of the people she worked with each day.

She was a member of the North Benton Presbyterian Church where she was a faithful attendee each Sunday.

Virginia loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and will be missed greatly by them.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021 at North Benton Presbyterian Church

A Worship Service to Celebrate her life will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021 at the church with Pastor Herb Goetz officiating.

Burial will take place at Hartzell Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the North Benton Presbyterian Church, 19070 North Benton West Road, North Benton, OH 44449.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring, (330) 938-2526. Friends and family may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Virginia Ellen (Winters) Gaines, please visit our floral store.