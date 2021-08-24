Virgil “Red” Yeager, Deerfield, Ohio

DEERFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virgil “Red” Yeager, 82, of Deerfield passed away peacefully on Monday, August 23, 2021.

He was born August 30, 1938 in Berlin Center, Ohio to Myron and Dorothy(Flickinger) Yeager.

He was a graduate of Sebring McKinley High School and also served in the U.S. Army.

He was a long time member of the North Benton United Presbyterian Church.



Virgil loved the outdoors, he enjoyed long walks, boating, bowling and deer hunting. He and his wife Joann enjoyed square dancing and were members of the Salem Square Wheels. Together they also enjoyed playing cards with family and friends and watching their grandchildren in school activities and sports.



Virgil is survived by his wife, Joann(Brodzinski) Yeager, whom he married July 30, 1961; two daughters, Lisa,(Ryan) Myers of Newton Falls, Ohio and Bonnie (Robert) Bradfield of Rootstown, Ohio and grandchildren, Josh Myers, Nick Myers and Danielle Bradfield. He is also survived by a brother, Dale (Judi) Yeager.

Virgil was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Yeager and sister Twila Sallaz.



A funeral service celebrating the life of Virgil will be held on Friday, August 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Brown Funeral Home, Sebring Chapel with Pastor Herb Goetz officiating.

Friends and family will be received on Thursday, August 26, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Internment will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 3711 Starr Centre Drive, Ste. 4, Canfield, OH 44406.

Friends and family may sign the guest register and view the obituary online at www.grfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Virgil “Red” Yeager, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 25 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.