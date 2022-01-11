BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Violet Mae (Myers) Schoeni, 97, of Beloit and Brinyville, Florida passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, January 10, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.

Violet was born on February 16, 1924 in Alliance, Ohio to the late Paul and Verna Myers.

Violet was a very social person, she enjoyed interacting with other people and had a passion for learning new things and seeing new places.

Throughout her life she was active in the Fraternal Order of the Eastern Star, Garden Club, Mile Branch Grange, Square Wheels Square Dance Club, Westville Lake Lady Golf and Bethel United Church of Christ.

Violet had a love for her family and others that was so generous, she would share her knowledge and experiences with everyone but she especially cherished the times she got to share with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Violet is survived by her children, Barbara Peters of Alliance, Bonnie Pinkerton of Alliance, Patty (Bob) Brogan of Beloit and JoAnne (Bill) Meier of Beloit; eight grandchildren, Curt (Melissa) Brogan of Canal Winchester, Ohio, Jeff Brogan of Beloit, Brad (Marci) Brogan of Cartersville, Georgia, Angela (Brad) Martin of Sagamore Hills, Ohio, Matthew (Amanda) Meier of Indianapolis, Indiana, Michelle (Eric) Gibbons of Alliance, Trisha (Aaron) Dillon of Alliance and Dr. Christopher (Jennifer) Peters of Perrysburgh, Ohio and 14 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents Violet was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick “Pete” Schoeni, who passed away November 11, 2009; two sons-in-law, Richard Pinkerton and Gary Peters; a brother, Richard Myers and a sister, Mary Jane Spencer.

A funeral service will take place on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home with Pastor Allen Kahler officating. Friends and family will be received one hour prior to the service from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will take place at Highland Memorial Park, Beloit, Ohio.

You may view the live stream of the service through Violet’s obituary at www.grfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to Alliance Hospice, 270 E. State Street, Suite 130, Alliance, OH 44601 or Bethel United Church of Christ, 25701 Buck Road, Beloit, OH 44609.

You may sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com.

To send sympathy gifts to the family or plant a tree in memory of Violet Mae (Myers) Schoeni, please visit our tribute store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 12 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.