Velma Jean Rockwell, Beloit, Ohio

BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – V. Jean (Perkins) Rockwell, 85, of Beloit passed away at Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center in Akron on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

She was born in Salem, Ohio on September 9, 1934 the daughter of the late Ralph W. and Nellie M. (Albright) Perkins.

She graduated from Alliance High School and besides being a full time mom, worked at Alliance Community Hospital as a PBX operator.

Jean was an avid bingo player and could be found lounging around one of her favorite pastimes, her pool. However, most important to her was spending time with her family and friends especially her grandchildren and the events they were involved in.



Jean is survived by her children, Robert (Lisa) Rockwell, Jr. of Homeworth, Scott (Julie) Rockwell of Homeworth, Terry (Candy) Rockwell of Salem, Greg (JoLane) Rockwell of Beloit, Debra (Steven) Edie of Damascus and Jill (Richard) Abbuhl of Deerfield. She is also survived by grandchildren, Steven, Jr., Sean, Brandon, Alicia, Rachel, Kyle, Christopher, Jeffrey, Jamie, Tylor, Joely, Alexis, Andrew, Alea, Jenna, Gregory, Jr., Grady, Bailey, Evan and Zoie; great-grandchildren, Sydney, Olivia, Jaedyn, Isabella, Zander, Jackson, Audra, Caden, Jase, Elana, Brady, Lincoln, Scarlette, Elliott, Owen and Brooklyn and a brother, Robert (Liz) Wise.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” Rockwell on August 30, 2014 and a sister, Betty McCullough.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring at 3:00 p.m. with pastor Mike Kimball officiating.

A time of visitation will be held the hour prior to the service at the funeral home from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

