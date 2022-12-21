BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tommy Woolf, Jr., 52, of Berlin Center, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Tommy was born on March 18, 1970 in Alliance, Ohio to Tommy and Elaine (Blake) Woolf.

Tommy was a graduate of Sebring McKinley High School.

He worked for Jim Rosati as a Refractory Brick Layer.

Tommy served as a Boy Scout Leader and was a baseball and softball coach. He enjoyed attending auctions, going hunting and fishing, listening to music and was mechanically inclined. He cherished his family and looked forward to their time together especially visiting the beaches on vacation.

Tommy is survived by his loving wife Lena (Lewis) Woolf; two children, Tommy Woolf III and Layla Woolf; a sister, Christine (Scott) Brady and father-in-law, Fred H. Lewis, Jr.; many nieces, nephews; cousins and brothers-in-law and sisters in-law.

Tommy was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Len and Louella Blake and paternal grandparents, Harry and Bessie Woolf and mother-in-law, Alfreda Lewis.

Friends and family will be received on Thursday, December 29, 2022 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

A funeral service celebrating Tommy’s life will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Lynn Moore officiating.

Interment will take place at Grandview Cemetery in Sebring.

