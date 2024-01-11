ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Todd S. Schubert, a man of passion and dedication, born on May 7, 1961, in Alliance, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, in Canton, Ohio.

Todd’s zest for life and his love for his family and friends defined every moment of his 62 years.

A proud 1979 graduate of Marlington High School, Todd’s early years were filled with the joy of learning and the formation of lifelong friendships. His educational journey laid a strong foundation for his future endeavors.

Todd’s career at Timken Steel was marked by hard work and loyalty. He chose to retire early, a testament to his selfless nature, to provide care for his beloved mother, Shirley Schubert, before her passing.



Todd was preceded in death by his father, George Schubert, on April 1, 2022; his mother, Shirley (Kocher) Schubert, on July 31, 2023; his cherished wife, Sally (Reed) Schubert, on July 29, 2015 and his brother-in-law, Paul Rozich, on June 1, 2022.

His departure leaves a void in the hearts of those who knew him but his memory will be treasured forever.



He is survived by a loving family who will miss him dearly: his brother, Scott (Alan McIntyre) Schubert; sister, Susan (Steve) Neiswonger; sister, Cynthia Rozich; niece, Melissa (Josh McKenzie) Thompson; nephew, Jared (Tammi) Gammon; niece, Stacey (Joe) Leary; nephew, Trent (Michelle) Rozich; nephew, Dirk (Nicole) Rozich; 13 great-nieces and nephews who adored their Uncle Todd and his pets, Zena, Merlin and Jasmin, also survive him, having brought joy and companionship to his life.



Todd’s home was a hub of warmth and laughter, as he cherished hosting BBQ cookouts for his friends and family. His culinary skills and jovial spirit turned every gathering into a memorable celebration. As a devout NASCAR fan, Todd’s enthusiasm for the sport was infectious. He shared this passion with his late wife, Sally, as they traveled the country together, attending numerous NASCAR events and creating cherished memories along the way. His loyalty to his teams was unyielding, as he rooted for the Browns and Indians through every season, embodying the true spirit of a die-hard fan.



A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 15, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home with Pastor Freddie Rodriguez officiating. Friends and family will be received one hour prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will take place at Alliance City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Todd’s honor to the Stark County Humane Society, 5100 Peach Street, Louisville, OH 44641.

