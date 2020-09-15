Toby Keith McCoy, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Toby Keith McCoy, 47, of Salem passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was a protector of many, loved and adored by his family and many friends, a self proclaimed social butterfly. He was a nice guy who would give his heart to anybody. He was a lover of KISS and 80’s ballads and a lover of classic cars.



Toby is survived by his wife, Erin (Stevens) McCoy; mother, Beverly (Green) McCoy; brothers, Brad (ArLena) McCoy and Tim “Tiny” McCoy and special kids that he helped raise, Kylee and Brandon, who refer to Toby as “Pops”. He is also survived by two nieces, Corie Murdock and Cara McCoy; a nephew, Alex J. McCoy; special cousins, Bobbie Jo, Billie Jo, Chris “Gus” and Donnie; close friends, Jordan Smeltzer and Justin Young, along with many other cousins, friends and loved ones.

Toby was preceded in death by his father, Jim McCoy; stepfather, Bill Hines; Uncle John; Grandma Kate and his two grandpas, Don McCoy and Charles Green.



A time of visitation will take place on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home.

There will also be a “Celebration of Life” on Friday, September 25 from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Salem VFW.

The family would like to express a sincere thank you to Community Hospice and Home Health Aide Sheri Moats for the care provided to Toby.

