Timothy “Tiny” McCoy, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy “Tiny” McCoy, 50 of Salem passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Aultman Hospital.

Tim was born on April 26, 1970 in Salem, Ohio to Jim and Beverly (Green) McCoy.

Tiny enjoyed working on cars. He had a passion for tattooing and became an astounded tattoo artist where he would grow and meet many people he would call his friends. He always attended Sturgis or could be found with his partners in crime, Noel Harris and his cousin, Jazzy Jeff. Tiny was known for his sense of humor. Tiny had a devoted love for his daughter, Cara, who he loved so much, she was the light of his life.



Tim is survived by his daughter, Cara McCoy; mother, Beverly (Green) McCoy; brother, Brad (Arlena) McCoy; grandmother, Phyllis Hawkins; two uncles, Butch and Bill Green and an aunt, Kathy Dotson. He is also survived by the mother of his child, Roxy; a niece, Corie Murdock; a nephew, Alex J. McCoy; sister-in-law, Erin McCoy and close friend, Elizabeth Acheson. Left to cherish his memory is numerous family, cousins and friends.

Tim was preceded in death by his father, Jim McCoy; stepfather, Bill Hines; a brother, Toby McCoy; uncle, John and his two grandpas, Don McCoy and Charles Green.



A time of visitation will take place on Sunday, December 13, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home in Salem.

