SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Donald E. Lee, 73 of Sebring passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Roselane in Massillon, Ohio.

Don was born in Alliance, March 14, 1947 the son of the late Nichola and Edna (DeVise) Lee he was a 1966 graduate of Sebring McKinley High School and drafted 17 days after his graduation to serve 2 tours of duty in Vietnam in the US Army attaining the rank of Sergeant.