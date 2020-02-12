Thelma “Mickey” M. Liebhart, Beloit, Ohio

BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thelma “Mickey” M. Liebhart, 96, of Beloit, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Copeland Oaks in Sebring.

Mickey was born in Beloit on January 17, 1924 the daughter of the late John and Martha (Waffler) Fryfogle.

She was a graduate of Alliance High School and worked for ten years at Alliance Manufacturing and 22 years at Knox Elementary School in the cafeteria.

She was a member of Bethel United Church of Christ and an over 65 year member of Mile Branch Grange, as well as, a past member of Eastern Star.



Survivors include her husband of 72 years, Edward Liebhart, whom she married on October 18, 1947 and two sons, Douglas (Judy) of Beloit and David of Sebring. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Jon (Marisa) Liebhart, Sarah Liebhart and Lindsay (Aaron) Twaddle; six great-grandchildren, Millie and Cameron Dickens, Teagan and Enzley Twaddle, Hendrix Liebhart and Kenzie Hoover, as well as, a sister, Goldie Summer.

Besides her parents and an infant, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Diane Liebhart on April 13, 2014; three sisters, Erma Bauman, Lela Snyder and Velma Fryfogle; a brother, John K. and four half-brothers, Herman, Lloyd, Clarence and Harold Oswalt.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home with Rev. Allen Kahler officiaiting.

A time of visitation will be held on Saturday, February 15 the hour prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at Bethel Cemetery.

Friends and family may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have ben entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring, (330) 938-2526.

To send flowers to Thelma’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 13, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.