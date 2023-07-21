SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susie V. McCoy, 85 of Salem, passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at Hospice House in North Lima, Ohio.

She was born in Salem, Ohio on June 24, 1938, the daughter of the late Richard S. and Sarah Alice (Hartley) Gidley.

Susie was a graduate of Goshen High School.

She worked as a certified supply technician at Salem Community Hospital.

She was a member of the Salem Slovak Club enjoying her time visiting with friends there and was an avid bowler and enjoyed crocheting and going to craft shows. She will be remembered by many for always having a kind word to say to all.



Survivors include her children, Debbie (Scott) Weikart of Washingtonville, Daniel (Trina) McCoy of Millington, Tennessee and Mark McCoy of Mooresville, North Carolina; many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Hickrie (Helen) Gidley of Salem, Bernice (Jim) Bell of Zanesville, Eunice Burkey of Salem and Gary (Teresa) Gidley of Salem and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Darby McCoy.

Memorial contributions can be made in Susie’s honor to the Salem Pantry, 794 E. 3rd Street, Salem, OH 44460.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

