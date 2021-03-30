Sue Elaine Thompson, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sue E. Thompson, 81 of Salem, passed away at Salem Regional Medical Center on Monday, March 29, 2021.

Sue was born on August 22, 1939 in Wellsville, Ohio to the late Clarence and Pauline (Shirey) Hofmann.



Per Sue’s request no services will take place and burial will be held at Grandview Cemetery in Salem, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Salem.

