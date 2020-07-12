Sue Ann (Liggitt) Brown, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sue Ann (Liggitt) Brown, 67, of Salem passed away at University Hospitals Main Campus on Friday, July 10, 2020.

Sue was born on August 15, 1952 in Salem to the late Rollin and Mabell (Hazlett) Liggittt.



Sue was preceded in death by her husband, James Brown, on April 3, 2019.



Private services are taking place.

You may sign the guest register online at www.brownfhonline.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home in Salem, 330-337-6363.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sue Ann (Liggitt) Brown, please visit our floral store.