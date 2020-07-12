Closings and delays
Sue Ann (Liggitt) Brown, Salem, Ohio

Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home

July 10, 2020

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sue Ann (Liggitt) Brown, 67, of Salem passed away at University Hospitals Main Campus on Friday, July 10, 2020.

Sue was born on August 15, 1952 in Salem to the late Rollin and Mabell (Hazlett) Liggittt.

Sue was preceded in death by her husband, James Brown, on April 3, 2019.

Private services are taking place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home in Salem, 330-337-6363.

