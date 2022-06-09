ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steven Matthew Durenda, 31, of Alliance passed away at his home on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Steven was born on January 27, 1991 to Larry Durenda and Kim (Tedrow) Durenda.

Steve was a 2010 graduate of Alliance High School.

He had a passion for fishing, enjoyed watching Dog the Bounty Hunter and was always up to something. Steve loved his family and cherished the time he spent with them.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Larry Durenda and Kim (Tedrow) Durenda; brother, Daniel (Christina) Durenda; sisters, Jessica (Kyle) Waddell-Tiber and Jenna (Andrew Pasco) Durenda and aunts and uncles, Debbie DeGroff, Mary Tedrow, John Tedrow, Robert (Cathy) Tedrow, Jerry Durenda, Cricket (Larry) Buck, Leslye Durenda and Sandy (Barry) Marx. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, Gracelyn, Khloe and Brantley Durenda and Easton and Boston Tiber and cousins, Melissa and Haley DeGroff, Logan and Landon Harrison and Emily and Katelyn Tedrow.

Steven was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Beulah and Albert Durenda and maternal grandparents, John and Ellen Tedrow and three uncles, Jospeh DeGroff, Gerry Durenda and Jeff Durenda.

Private family services will take place and inurnment will be held at Oak Forest Cemetery in St. Cloud, West Virginia.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, 330-938-2526.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 10 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.