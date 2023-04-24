YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Stacy Woods, 57, of Youngstown, on Monday, April 24, 2023. We celebrate the life of an extraordinary person who touched the hearts of so many.

Stacy was born on May 5, 1965 in Alliance to the late Jack, Jr. and Gloria Woods. She was born with Down syndrome, a condition that never defined nor limited her.

Stacy graduated in 1986 from the Leonard Kirtz School in Austintown and then started work at the Meshel Masco Workshop in Boardman until 2000 when she joined the group, Isle, Iron and String Life Enhancement until her death.



Stacy brought immense joy and love to everyone who knew her. Despite the challenges that came with Down syndrome, Stacy lived a full and vibrant life. She had a contagious smile and kind heart, always eager to learn your name and become your friend. Stacy enjoyed swimming and was an avid swimmer with Special Olympics. She also enjoyed listening to music and watching tv. Her gentle spirit made her a favorite among friends and family. Throughout her life, Stacy was a source of inspiration and strength to her family and friends. She was deeply loved by her family, who provided her with unwavering support and care. Stacy will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her legacy will live on through the countless lives she touched and the lessons she taught us about love, acceptance and living life to the fullest.



Survivors include her brother, Jack (Diana) of Atwater and sister Stephanie Hurt of Greenville, Florida. Nieces Amy (Charlie) Bennett of Atwater and Jenifer (Shannon) More of Atwater and three great nieces, Cari Bennett of Edgefield, South Carolina, Jena (Drew) Wise of Hartville and Emma More of Atwater and a great, great nephew, Bennett Wise and many loved cousins and friends.



A special thank you to the staff at Isle, who allowed Stacy to remain as her own independent person. and the Akeso Home Hospice for the care and assistance they provided allowing her to remain at home.



A funeral service will be held Thursday, April 27,2023 at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring Chapel at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Paul Iden officiating. A time of visitation will take place the hour prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park, Beloit, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Akeso Home Hospice, 3000 Belmont Ave. Youngstown, Ohio 44505.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, 330-938-2526.

