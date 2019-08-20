Sophie “Jane” (Ewing) Early, Beloit, Ohio – Obituary

BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sophie “Jane” (Ewing) Early passed away at age 92 on Friday, August 18, 2019 at her home in Beloit surrounded by her family.

Jane loved her family most of all, but she also enjoyed riding around the family farm in her golf cart tending her flower beds and her garden as well as mowing the lawn. Her Italian cream fudge was a favorite among her friends and family.

There were many other things she enjoyed doing throughout her life. Among them were Cub Scout leader; Girl Scout leader; Home Extension where she learned to make and decorate wedding cakes; PTA; a member of Grange; working at local greenhouses during holidays and special occasions like proms when she made corsages and in the summer when they needed help planting flowers and vegetables. Jane also enjoyed working with the Christmas trees grown on the family farm. She was the chosen babysitter for her grandchildren.

She leaves behind her friend and companion Clarence Sanor, as well as three daughters: Sandra (Kirk) Hawkins, Susan (Mark Bauman) Stanley and Sara Early; along with 3 grandchildren: Tammy Early, Mary Flickenger and Sara McElroy; 7 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren and her sister-in-law and friend Hazel Ewing.

Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Leon Early; son Charles Edward Early; mother Sohpia Weber Ewing; father James Cyrus Ewing; step-mother Geraldine Como Ewing; sister Myra Knosky; and brother James Ewing.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. with Phil Harlan officiating.

Friends and family will be received the hour prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Inurnment will take place at Highland Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made in Jane’s honor to Alliance Hospice at 2461 W. State St. Alliance, Ohio 44601.

You may sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzewk-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, 330-938-2526.