Shirley M. (Blasiman) Shafer, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley M. Shafer, age 85, passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021, at home following a short illness.

She was born August 21, 1936, in Beloit, Ohio, to Alfred Crist and Clara Elizabeth (Warren) Blasiman.

She graduated in May 27, 1955, from Sebring McKinley High School.

Shirley delivered newspapers for many years and worked at Walmart in Alliance for several years.

She loved mowing her grass, gardening, cooking and canning. She loved teaching her granddaughter, Ciara, all of her old recipes. Shirley loved her dog Pepper, who is already in heaven waiting for her. She enjoyed feeding all the stray cats in the neighborhood. She also enjoyed watching Judge Judy every day that she could. Shirley was the type of person that anybody she met fell in love with her.

Surviving are sons, Terry (Tammy) King, Kenny (Theresa) King, both from Alliance, David Shafer of East Palestine and Michael Shafer of Alliance and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents; she was preceded in death by her brothers, Charles, Lester, Russell, Earl and Glen Blasiman and her sisters, Helen Blasiman and Grace Blasiman-Wade.

Shirley’s family would like to extend a special thank you to her caregiver, best friend and granddaughter, Ciara Shafer.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home with Pastor Quint Bryan officiating.

A time of visitation will be held on Friday, October 1, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

Friends and family may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com.

Arrangments are entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring. (330) 938-2526.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Shirley, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 29 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.