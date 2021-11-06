Shirley Lynn Smith, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Lynn Smith, 64, of Youngstown passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021.

Shirley was born in Alliance, Ohio on January 25, 1957 the daughter of the late Leonard and Iva (Stearns) Smith.

In Shirley’s spare time she enjoyed watching her favorite television shows and working on needlepoint projects; however most important to her was the times she was able to go out to dinner and spend time with her family.



Survivors include her sister, Margie (Cliff) Hayes of Sebring; a brother-in-law, Jeff Yauman of Georgia; two nieces, Bonnie Hayes of Sandusky and Michelle Yauman of Georgia; a nephew, Jason (Angela) Yauman of Idaho and a great-nephew, Julian Yauman.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Wilma Yauman.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Gateways to Better Living for the extraordinary care given to our Shirley throughout the years. A special thank you to the staff at Hospice of the Valley for their compassionate care extended to Shirley and her family during this difficult time.

A time of visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

Memorial contributions can be made in Shirley’s honor to Gateways to Better Living, 6000 Mahoning Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44515.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, (330) 938-2526. Friends and family may sign the guest register and send condolences online at www.grfuneralhome.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 8 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.