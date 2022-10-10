BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Lorene (Anderson) Youmans, 86 of Beloit, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Bel Air Care Center in Alliance.

Shirley was born in Lisbon, Ohio on March 21, 1936 to the late Ernest and Ellen (Taylor) Anderson.

Shirley enjoyed to go bowling with the girls and watching the Cleveland Indians and Browns. She adored her grandchildren and would be there to cheer them on at any event rain or shine!

She was a member of the Sebring American Legion for many years.



Left to cherish her memory are her children, Richard Kleinman, Shane Kleinman, Eric (Jayme) Kleinman, Dennis Kleinman and Candy (Don) Byers; grandchildren, Erica, Darren, Mackenize, Dillon, Drew, William, Brandon, Trevor, Dustin, Travis, Jamie and Kyle and great-grandchildren, Meera, Davin, Dustin and Carson.

Besides her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, William Youmans; a son, William Youmans; siblings, Jerry, Earl, Margaret, Agnes and Pauline and a grandson, Dustin.



A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home. Friends and family will be received one hour prior to the service from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will take place at Highland Memorial Park, Beloit.

