ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley (Kocher) Schubert, a beloved community figure and treasured family matriarch, passed away peacefully in her hometown of Alliance, Ohio, on Monday, July 31, 2023.

Born in Alliance on May 5, 1935, to the late John and Eleanor Sankey, she infused her 88 years of life with love, laughter and a gentle passion for her many interests.

Shirley was a woman of many talents and pursuits. She spent her professional life serving others, first as a waitress at Reynolds Diner and later as a bookkeeper at Kirby Company.

In her personal life, she was known for her artistic flair, whether she was line dancing, creating beautiful latch hook rugs, or baking and decorating exquisite cakes for weddings, anniversaries and birthdays. Her homemade Easter and Christmas candies were eagerly anticipated by all who knew her.

In her later years, Shirley committed herself to volunteering at the Alliance Senior Center, where she brought joy to many with her dance performances. She was an active member of a senior group that brought smiles to the faces of residents in nursing homes and attendees at various fairs. Yet, her greatest joy was cooking for her loved ones and spending time with her family and friends.

Shirley is survived by her children, Scott (Alan McIntyre) Schubert, Todd Schubert, Susan (Steve) Neiswonger and Cynthia Rozich. She was a cherished grandmother to Melissa (Josh McKenzie) Thompson, Jared (Tammi) Gammon, Stacey (Joe) Leary, Trent (Michelle) Rozich and Dirk (Nicole) Rozich. Shirley was also a doting great-grandmother to 13 great-grandchildren and a beloved aunt to numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Schubert, who passed away in 2022; her brother, Jacob “Jack” Kocher; her sister, Donna Jean Metzger; her daughter-in-law, Sally Schubert and her son-in-law, Paul Rozich.

Shirley’s gentle, passionate spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her zest for life, her dedication to her community, and her love for her family and friends will continue to inspire those who were fortunate enough to have known her.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home with Pastor Freddie Rodriguez officiating. Friends and family will be received one hour prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will take place at Alliance City Cemetery.

