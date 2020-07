BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Howell, 69, of Berlin Center passed away at her home on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

Shirley was born on May 14, 1951 in West Virginia to the late Walter and Violet (Tripplet) Brock.



Private services were held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, 330-938-2526.

