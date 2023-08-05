ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Ann Stowe, a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on Friday, August 4, 2023, in her hometown of Alliance, Ohio.

She was born on June 8, 1935, in Alliance, Ohio.

She was a graduate of Alliance High School.

Shirley had a unique passion for yard and garage sales, where she loved hunting for hidden treasures. These excursions were not just about the items she found but about the people she met and the stories they told. She had a knack for finding the extraordinary in the ordinary, a trait that extended beyond her love for garage sales to every aspect of her life.



Her love for her family was profound and she ensured that her home was a place of warmth, love and laughter.



Shirley is survived by her sons, Tom (Summer) Fritz and Rick (Theresa) Farmer. She was the proud grandmother to Kimberly (Kyle) Frauser, Carter Fritz, Kennedy Fritz, Ricky Farmer and Monica Farmer. She also delighted in her role as a great-grandmother to Blake Frauser.

Shirley was preceded in death by her brother, Jim Carter, whose memory she cherished.



A private family service will take place with burial at Alliance City Cemetery.

Friends and family may sign the guest register and send condolences online

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, Ohio

