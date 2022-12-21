ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. O’Hanlon, 90, of Alliance passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.

She was born in Minerva, Ohio on August 24, 1932, the daughter of the late Albert R. and Annabelle (Thompson) Gantz.

She retired as Head Cook from Tobin Juvenile Justice Center.

Shirley attended St. Ann Catholic Church and also Pine Lake Christian Church.

She is survived by her children; David E. Englert of Salem, Martha M. Keller of Columbus, Darlene E. Berresford of Columbus and Don E. Englert of Guilford Lake. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Edward Englert; second husband, Andy Novak and third husband, Harold L. O’Hanlon, as well as; her siblings, Tom, Cheryl, Marilyn and Don.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Highland Memorial Park, in Beloit, with Pastor Quint Bryan officiating.

Entombment will take place at Highland Memorial Park.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Sebring, (330) 938-2526.

