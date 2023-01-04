SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sherman J. Hall, 64, of Sebring passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

He was born in Alliance on October 26, 1958 the son of the late William Lee and Mary Jane (Smiles) Hall.

He was a U.S. Army veteran during operation Desert Storm.

He worked as a truck driver for over 20 years at SDS Earth Moving.

He enjoyed playing poker, going hunting, fishing and mushroom hunting.



Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Jane L. (Crum) Hall, whom he married on May 31, 1980; a brother, Robert W. Hall; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, as well as a great-great-nephew.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Janice Lee Moore, Clifford Hall, Mary L. Barnett and Kennith Hall.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Mark Reich officiating at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring.

A time of visitation will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023 at the funeral home from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Friends and family may send condolence and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com.

