HOMEWORTH, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon S. Benner, 74, of Homeworth passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

She was the daughter of the late Thurman and Minnie Dillon.

She worked as an associate for Kings Department Store and for Longaberger Basket making interiors.

She enjoyed sewing, spending time in the outdoors, going to Bingo and playing cards, however, spending time with her family was her most important hobby.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Harold J. Benner, whom she married on November 6, 1971; two children, Susan Benner of Homeworth and Jason (Christina Delp) Benner of Beloit and a grandson, Travis Benner. She is also survived by three brothers, William, Robert and Thomas and a sister, Edna.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by four siblings.

A private family service will be held with burial to take place at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

Friends and family may sign the guest register and send condolences online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring (330) 938-2526.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 2 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.