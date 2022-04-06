SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott Alan Warner, 48 of Sebring, passed away at his home on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

He was born in Heidelberg, Germany on October 8, 1973, the son of Robert Warner and Vickie (Flickinger) Kestner.

He was a U.S. Army veteran and has worked at Wayne Homes for 19 years where everyone there became his extended family as he worked for the company in many different positions throughout the years leading to his current position of Purchasing Director.

Scott enjoyed spending time doing anything that involves his family, friends and being outside with his dog, Duke. Everyone that he met became a friend that he would do anything for.

Survivors include his wife, Lori (Cardinal) Warner and his daughters, Ashley Brooke (Brandon) Cutright, Abbigail Leigh Warner and Hannah Scott Warner. He is also survived by his father, Robert (Cheryl) Warner, Jr.; his mother, Vickie (Ron) Kestner; paternal grandmother, Beverly Warner; father- and mother-in-law, Tom and Cindy Cardinal; sister-in-law, Kellie (Jamie) Sanor and nieces, Emma and Lauren Sanor.

Preceding him in death were his paternal grandfather, Robert Warner, Sr.; maternal grandparents, Leonard and Anna Flickinger; a brother, Joey Warner and an infant nephew, Jaythen Scott Warner.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring, Ohio with Paul Freer officiating. A time of visitation will be held three hours prior to the service at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

Memorial contributions to Danny’s Cans at any Huntington National Bank or mail to Danny’s Cans, 205 E. Wisconsin Avenue, Sebring, OH 44672.

Friends and family may sign the guest register and send condolences on the funeral home website www.grfuneralhome.com.

