Sandra Lynn (Overton) Abrams, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra Abrams, 81, our beloved Mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Salem Regional Medical Center, after a brief illness.

She was born May 24, 1940 in Anacortes, Washington. The daughter of the late Charlie and Etta Overton.

Sandra was a 1958 graduate of Anacortes High School.

Before her retirement, she was employed as a Retail Store Manager for Rite Aid and was currently employed at Ashton’s 5&10. A resident of Sebring since 1960, she served as a board member of the Sebring Parks & Recreation, served as a Board of Election worker, Member of the Sebring VFW and Past Member of Sebring Country Club.

Preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Jerry Abrams; an infant daughter, Kellie and a brother, Robert Overton.

She is survived by two daughters, Teri (Steve) Faudree and Robin Abrams both of Sebring; three grandchildren, Kayla (Scott) Heimann, Jillian (Jon) Schleuder and Murphy Flowers; three great-grandchildren, Lincoln Heimann, Jefferson Heimann and Charlie Schleuder. She is also survived by a sister, Sally Bell and a brother, David (Sandy) Overton.

Friends may call from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021 at Gednetz-Ruzek Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021, at the funeral home, with Ray Harris officiating.

Friends may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com.

Memorial donations may be made in Sandra’s name to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Unit E Uniontown, OH 44685.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 10, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.