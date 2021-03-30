Salvatore “Sam” Raneri, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Salvatore “Sam” Raneri, 73, of Alliance passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

Sam was born on May 28, 1947 in Salem, Ohio to the late Angelo and Rose (Saldi) Raneri.



Per Sam’s request no services will be held and a private family burial will take place at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

